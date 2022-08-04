The Kentucky State Police have indicated that their investigation into the death (and possible homicide) of an elderly Jackson County resident is making progress and is ongoing.
On July 23, 2022 around 8:33 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female located inside of a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives, along with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area.
Preliminary Investigation revealed Mary King Abrams, 83 years of age, had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound. An autopsy was to be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
A subsequent press release stated that the ongoing investigation indicated a vehicle belonging to the victim, Mary King Abrams’ (a 2017 Ford Escape - Gray in color) was stolen from her residence. Trooper Gary Hall, KSP Post 7, confirmed on Monday that the vehicle has been located. However, because of the ongoing nature of the investigation Trooper Hall could not offer any more details.The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes. Foul play is suspected.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call the Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.
