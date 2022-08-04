Mary Abrams

Mary Abrams, 83, of Jackson County

 The Kentucky State Police have indicated that their investigation into the death (and possible homicide) of an elderly Jackson County resident is making progress and is ongoing. 

On July 23, 2022 around 8:33 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female located inside of a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives, along with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area.

