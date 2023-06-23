With some help from the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority, the Kentucky Mountain Quilt Shop has a goal to promote the art of mountain quilting, specifically with the talent of local quilters in Jackson County. Carol Duvall stated, “They have skills from their grandmother's, that need to be passed on for future generations. Quilting is an art that is being lost, by a generation of… “I want it instantly”. Quilting takes time, and patience. You have a finished product that is valuable and will last for many may generations. This is proven by quilts that were made during the Civil War and before, still remain intact, and beautiful.
The Kentucky Mountain Quilt Shop will be offering classes, and fabric, and “Quilters” may put their products to sell here. Future plans are to sell products on line, and bring in bus tours to beautiful Jackson County to view and purchase these local art treasures. Duvall has a desire for Jackson County quilting artists, “Let's show them your talent”. Duvall gives a great deal of thanks and credit for the Jackson County/McKee IDA helping realize this business venture. “The Industrial Development Authority is a wonderful group working very hard to bring Industry and jobs to Jackson County. They put in very long hours working behind the scene to help the county grow. Thanks to a hardworking group of dedicated people.”
