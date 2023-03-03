Rachel Lynn King, 29, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (Feb 27, 2023) for arraignment. King was arrested on February 24, 2023 by McKee Police Department Deputy C. Baldwin while executing Complaint Warrant #E05510004457094 issued by the Jackson County Court. The complaint warrant was obtained by McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore earlier on the same day as the arrest. The complaint states that on Feb 24, 2023 in Jackson County, KY King allegedly committed the offense of “criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under” when she placed her one (1) year old child in a situation that could have caused serious physical injury; or caused cruel confinement or cruel punishment to the child (who is physically helpless) when King left the one year old child alone in her apartment without any adult supervision.
At the arraignment hearing on Monday, King entered a plea of “not guilty”. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 13, 2023. King was released from custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $10,000 unsecured bond after the arraignment hearing on Monday while she awaits her next scheduled court hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.