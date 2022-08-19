An employee of Hometown Liquor Express, Ramanbhai Patti Patel, appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (August 08, 2022) for arraignment on a charge of selling alcoholic beverages to minors, 1st offense. The case was brought to the court by the Kentucky Alcohol Beverage Control. According to the uniform citation filed by KY ABC Officer Danny Page, on June 01, 2022 at approximately 5:45 PM, the licensee, an agent, servant, or employee (listed), at the licensed premises (Hometown Liquor Express holds one of two licenses to sell liquor within the City of McKee) sold, gave or delivered alcoholic beverages to a minor Investigative Aide (#030-ALT-36), with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in violation of KRS 244.080. According to the citation, Ramanbhai Patti Patel, did not ask for identification or date of birth when the minor Investigative Aide ordered two bottles of “Fireball” Liquor and paid $2.29 for the two. The violation was witnessed by KY ABC Officer, Danny Page, who followed the Investigative Aide into the store and observed the cashier (Ramanbhai Patti Patel) sell the Investigative Aide the two bottles of liquor in exchange for money. Ramanbhai Patti Patel entered a guilty plea at the arraignment and was sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and court costs.
This is the second time that an employee of Hometown Liquor Express appeared in court answering to allegations of selling alcoholic beverages to a minor in just over one year. Employee Samirkumar J. Patel entered a plea of “not guilty” at an arraignment before Judge Allen B. Roberts on May 03, 2021. At the pretrial conference on August 23rd, 2021 an agreed order was accepted to dismiss the charge against Samirkumar J. Patel. The criminal summons served to Mr. Samirkumar J. Patel states that on April 10, 2021, Samikumar Patel unlawfully sold alcoholic beverages to a minor under the age of 21 years old without requesting proof of age, when he was a retail licensee’s agent, servant or employee. This action would be in violation of Kentucky Revised Statute 244.080. The penalties for violating this statute are found in KRS 244.990 and for a first offense the alleged violation would be considered a Class B misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.