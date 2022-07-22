Last week the Jackson County Development Association sponsored a series of “Listening Sessions” at strategic locations within Jackson County (Annville, Sand Gap, and McKee). All residents of Jackson County were welcome and encouraged to attend one of three (or all three if desired) strategic planning listening sessions. The “listening sessions” are meant to provide an opportunity for each “Citizen Leader” to have their voice heard while discussing the where, what, when, and how they see the future of our communities taking shape in the future.
The results and information obtained through the public input provided during these meeting will be considered when constructing an update to “What We Envision - Jackson County’s Strategic Plan for Future Development”. The last update to the strategic plan was authored in June 2002 and the original document was authored in May 1995.
The strategic plan considers the county descriptive data for the economy, the existing infrastructure, and the quality of life. A lot has changed since 2002! Jackson County now has fiber optic broadband to businesses and homes. The new Hwy 30 has been completed connecting our communities to adjacent communities facilitating job commutes, shopping, medical care, etc.
The meetings were facilitated by Shane Barton (University of Kentucky, Downtown Revitalization Coordinator) utilizing what is referred to as a SWOT Analysis. SWOT analysis is a planning methodology that helps organizations and communities build a strategic plan to meet goals, improve operations and keep local approaches toward improvement relevant. During SWOT analysis, the community identifies “strengths”, “weaknesses”, “opportunities” and “threats” (the four factors SWOT stands for) pertaining to growth, products and services, and objectives.
Strengths and Weaknesses – Internal Factors
Strengths and weaknesses are internal factors that are dependent on the objective being analyzed. Since it’s subjective to the chosen objective, what’s considered a strength for one objective or project might be a weakness for another.
Strengths are within the community’s control and this category includes everything the community does right when trying to achieve a specific goal, initiative, project or objective. Anything that gives the community an advantage or that helps processes and projects run smoothly or helps the community goals will fall into this category. The groups identified a number of strengths in Jackson County including the fiber optic broadband developed by PRTC, the natural beauty and resources, as well as the small town feel and quality of our citizens.
Weaknesses are also within the community’s control, but the category includes everything that keeps the County from staying on track to achieving business or project goals and objectives. These are the things that need to be fixed or changed in order to achieve success. Weaknesses that were identified included the geographic and cultural isolation that defines the county as well as a lack of shopping opportunities for fundamentals such as groceries.
Opportunities and Threats – External Factors
Opportunities and threats are part of the external environment (outside of the County) — it includes factors that impact the objective or project from outside. This can include economics, technology, regulation and legislation, sociocultural changes and shifts in competition.
Opportunities are factors outside the county that individuals, businesses, and organizations inside the county can take advantage of to reach goals and move forward. Threats include anything in the external environment that might cause issues or that pose a future threat to the County’s success.
At the end each group was asked to identify the biggest/most important Community need to be addressed as well as the most important or impactful development opportunity available to the county.
Mr. Barton and the University of Kentucky will continue to collect and compile data for a couple more months before producing an updated Strategic Plan for Jackson County. If you didn’t get a chance to attend one of the three meetings there will still be an opportunity to have your voice heard. A survey will be conducted in the near future that will help refine some of the items identified during the meeting and help guide the direction of the Jackson County Strategic Plan. Judy Schmitt provided a great incentive to participate in the construction of the elements contained in the Strategic Plan saying, “As one submits grant federal or state applications for financial assistance on any variety of projects, if the project isn’t relatable to some element within the strategic plan there is a decreased chance of getting grant approval. It is really important to have a thorough and well-developed strategic plan for us to be successful in growth and development.”
