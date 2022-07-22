Judy Schmitt addresses the Listening Session .JPG

Judy Schmitt addresses the Listening Session in McKee, KY

Last week the Jackson County Development Association sponsored a series of “Listening Sessions” at strategic locations within Jackson County (Annville, Sand Gap, and McKee). All residents of Jackson County were welcome and encouraged to attend one of three (or all three if desired) strategic planning listening sessions. The “listening sessions” are meant to provide an opportunity for each “Citizen Leader” to have their voice heard while discussing the where, what, when, and how they see the future of our communities taking shape in the future.

The results and information obtained through the public input provided during these meeting will be considered when constructing an update to “What We Envision - Jackson County’s Strategic Plan for Future Development”. The last update to the strategic plan was authored in June 2002 and the original document was authored in May 1995.

SWOT Analysis.JPG

As part of the SWOT Analysis serving to guide the upcoming Jackson County Strategic Plan citizen leaders were asked to identify 1) Strengths, 2) Weaknesses, 3) Opportunities and Threats

