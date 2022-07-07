All residents of Jackson County are welcome and encouraged to attend one of three (or all three if desired) strategic planning listening sessions that are scheduled in the upcoming month of July 2022. The “listening sessions” are meant to provide an opportunity for each citizen to have their voice heard while discussing the where, what, when, and how they see the future of our communities taking shape in the future.
The scheduled Listening Sessions are as follows:
- JULY 12th, 2022 (6:00 – 8:00 PM) ANNVILLE BAPTIST EDUCATION BUILDING
- JULY 13TH, 2022 (6:00 – 8:00 PM) SAND GAP VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
- JULY 14TH, 2022 (6:00 – 8:00 PM) JACKSON COUNTY EXTENSION CONFERENCE CENTER
The results and information obtained through the public input provided during these meeting will be considered when constructing an update to “What We Envision - Jackson County’s Strategic Plan for Future Development”. The last update to the strategic plan was authored in June 2002 and the original document was authored in May 1995.
The strategic plan considers the county descriptive data for the economy, the existing infrastructure, and the quality of life. A lot has changed since 2002! Jackson County now has fiber optic broadband to businesses and homes. The new Hwy 30 has been completed connecting our communities to adjacent communities facilitating job commutes, shopping, medical care, etc.
Everyone is encouraged to attend at least one session and let your ideas be known regarding the future of Jackson County!
