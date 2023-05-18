A Jackson County Bed & Breakfast has won the 2023 Kentucky Home-Based Business of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The award was presented to Greg Lakes and Readith Lakes (owners/operators of the Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast).
Mr. Lakes stated, “Readith and I are humbled and appreciative to receive this award. We are also proud that we are able to bring a small business award back to Jackson County.” Greg gives his wife Readith a lot of the credit for the success of the Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast.
At a gathering of the Jackson County Creative Community over the weekend Greg told those in attendance about receiving the award and said it truly belonged to his wife and partner Readith. “Readith told me that the success of hosting visitors to the B&B and expecting them to recommend us to others and/or make return visits depends on paying close attention to all the little details,” Greg said. Given her valuable input and energy Greg said that the award really belongs to her.
The U.S. Small Business Administration recognizes outstanding small businesses and entrepreneurs with annual awards. In a letter dated, April 05, 2023, from District Director Robert Coffey, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) notified Greg and Readith Lakes (owners/operators of the Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast) that they had been selected to receive the Kentucky Home Based Business of the Year Award. The letter states that the U.S. Small Business Administration was pleased to recognize their success and their support of small businesses.
The award was presented at the 2023 Celebrate Kentucky Small Business ceremony, in conjunction with the Kentucky SBDC and its Pacesetter Awards, on the morning of Wednesday May 10th at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, KY.
