A Jackson County Bed & Breakfast has won the 2023 Kentucky Home-Based Business of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The award was presented to Greg Lakes and Readith Lakes (owners/operators of the Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast). 

Mr. Lakes stated, “Readith and I are humbled and appreciative to receive this award. We are also proud that we are able to bring a small business award back to Jackson County.” Greg gives his wife Readith a lot of the credit for the success of the Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast.

Greg said that the award really belongs to his wife and partner, Readith, because of her attention to details
