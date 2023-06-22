The McKee Word of Life Church recently hosted a group of young people riding bicycles across the entire country doing humanitarian projects along the way and bringing awareness to issues of affordable housing. The group “Bike and Build” began their journey in Yorkstown, Virginia on May 31st, 2023 with the goal of biking all the way to Florence, Oregon arriving by August 14th, 2023. Along the way they have stopped at Buckhorn to help remove debris from the river. The group is loosely following the “TransAmerica Bike Trail” which took them directly through McKee, KY. Their next stop after McKee was Berea, KY. “Bike & Build” engages young adults in service-oriented cycling trips to raise awareness for the affordable housing cause. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that fosters a sustained connection to community.
The group advocates for the need for affordable housing in thousands of communities across the country. Unfortunately, far too many people in the United States do not have the financial means to rent or own a home that is affordable, safe, and durable. As the federal minimum wage has stagnated at $7.25 since 2009, it is increasingly difficult to keep pace with rising costs. To afford the national Fair Market Rent for a one-bedroom apartment, an individual would need to work 94.5 hours at minimum wage.
