Jackson County Public School Students and Staff Help e. KY Flood Victims

In addition to the overwhelming support being provided by our local law enforcement agencies, our local businesses, and local volunteers, local students and staff of the Jackson County Public Schools also pitched in to help our neighbors to the southeast that have been devastated by flooding. Last week some of our JCHS staff and students from FFA and Cross Country went to Breathitt County to help feed and clean up the tragic mess that followed after the flooding. We are so proud of the staff and students who volunteered to be a part of this, we are also thankful for any and all donations from the community to help make this happen. They were able to feed over 500 people. They also helped unload supplies and donations at their central distribution site.  The students were also able to assist in helping clean the church parking lot. 

Principal Brian Harris reported, “Blessed to be able to live in a community and work in a school where so many students and staff are willing to lend a helping hand.  One lady that stopped by for food talked to us about the night that flood hit. She was able to get to her vehicle before water got into her home.  The water got up past her doors on her vehicle and she was barely able to escape.  She lost everything she had in the flood and has no insurance to rebuild.  She was not worried about the future and was grateful that her and her neighbors were all able to survive.”

