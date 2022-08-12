Jackson County Public School Students and Staff Help e. KY Flood Victims
JCHS Staff and Students Help in Breathitt County
The JCMS Football team and Coach head to Buckhorn to help out
JCHS Principal Brian Harris helps prepare food for those that were impacted by the flood in Breathitt County
JCHS FFA members help prepare and distribute food and water
JCHS Cross Country team members volunteer their time and effort to help out
Jackson County students helped clear a parking lot covered in mud after being inundated by floodwaters
In addition to the overwhelming support being provided by our local law enforcement agencies, our local businesses, and local volunteers, local students and staff of the Jackson County Public Schools also pitched in to help our neighbors to the southeast that have been devastated by flooding. Last week some of our JCHS staff and students from FFA and Cross Country went to Breathitt County to help feed and clean up the tragic mess that followed after the flooding. We are so proud of the staff and students who volunteered to be a part of this, we are also thankful for any and all donations from the community to help make this happen. They were able to feed over 500 people. They also helped unload supplies and donations at their central distribution site. The students were also able to assist in helping clean the church parking lot.
Principal Brian Harris reported, “Blessed to be able to live in a community and work in a school where so many students and staff are willing to lend a helping hand. One lady that stopped by for food talked to us about the night that flood hit. She was able to get to her vehicle before water got into her home. The water got up past her doors on her vehicle and she was barely able to escape. She lost everything she had in the flood and has no insurance to rebuild. She was not worried about the future and was grateful that her and her neighbors were all able to survive.”
19 members of the JCMS 5/6th and 7/8th Football Teams also with several coaches and parents assisted in volunteer efforts for the flood victims in the Buckhorn Community. Our team aided with distribution of non-perishable food, bottled water, cleaning items, hygiene products and etc. JCMS Football Head Coach Russ Shearer is a teacher in the Buckhorn School district. Our Team is grateful for Coach Shearer and the opportunity to serve his school family and community. We are thankful that our boys showed up and showed out for our neighboring community in need.
Principal Timmy Truett and the McKee Elementary Bulldogs conducted a “STUFF THE BUS” for Eastern KY Flood Victims Monday, August 8th 12:00-7:00 at McKee Elementary School. Of course, Principal Truett is also the 89th District State Representative so he has been deeply involved in the relief effort in the region.
Our community should be very proud of our youth, our schools, and our teachers/administrators
