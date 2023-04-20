Austin Bingham

Austin Lee Bingham is a 10th grade student at the Jackson County High School.  Austin has been selected for the 2023 TomLeachKy.com All-Resilient Team.  Broadcaster and Voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, Tom Leach selects the All-Resilient Team every year for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Student Athletes. 

The All-Resilient-Team honors student-athletes from Kentucky High Schools who have had to overcome some form of adversity to compete and often excel in sports, within the previous calendar year.

