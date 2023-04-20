Austin Lee Bingham is a 10th grade student at the Jackson County High School. Austin has been selected for the 2023 TomLeachKy.com All-Resilient Team. Broadcaster and Voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, Tom Leach selects the All-Resilient Team every year for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Student Athletes.
The All-Resilient-Team honors student-athletes from Kentucky High Schools who have had to overcome some form of adversity to compete and often excel in sports, within the previous calendar year.
Austin was the only student selected from the 13th Region for this year’s All-Resilient Team. Austin is also the first student ever selected for this honor from the Jackson County High School!
From the Leach Report website: “Imagine being 12-years old and you're told you have stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma and the treatment means you can no longer play the sports you've loved since you were five? That's the story of Austin Bingham and during his journey, he also lost both of the grandfathers to whom he was very close. But this story gets better. Austin was declared cancer-free and he returned to play basketball and golf for Jackson County, inspiring his teammates, coaches and the entire community along the way. Austin thought his basketball playing days were over but beating the odds and making it back to the court enabled him to be part of a squad that won the Chain Rock Classic Tournament and reached the finals of the 13th Region All 'A' Classic Tournament.”
We would like to congratulate Austin on his great achievement, as he personifies the word “resilient”. You are an inspiration to us all!
