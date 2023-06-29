Jackson County High School students recently took advantage of a summer learning program with thirty-five students participating in the “Congressional Academy”. The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC) sponsored Congressional Academies are offered as yearly week-long learning opportunity for high school students together with lawmakers, academics, journalists, and business leaders to discuss the importance of applying the art of history and civics into their everyday life.
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, “It was all paid for through a grant by KEDC. Each student who completed all five days received a $200 stipend. I think the kids really learned a lot. Everything we did was hands on. We took several field trips and had guest speakers each day. We hope we can do another academy next year. I truly feel the students enjoyed the experience. We greatly appreciate each person that assisted us to make this happen.”
The JCHS students that participated in the Congressional Academy had the opportunity to learn about local, state, and federal government. The students visited our local courthouse and had two guest speakers, County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore. Both speakers discussed their roles in local Government and how local taxes work.
State Representative Timmy Truett spoke to our students about his role in local and state government. Mr. Harris reported, “We appreciate our local elected officials speaking to our students about how they can help make a difference in our community.” The group had lunch at Flat Lick Falls.
Representative Timmy Truett also gave the Congressional Academy students a tour of the Capital in Frankfort, KY. The students were allowed to visit both the House Chamber and the Senate Chamber and ask questions about the legislative process.
While in Frankfort, the students had a chance to visit the Kentucky History Center and the Kentucky Military Museum.
Jackson County native and former JCHS History teacher, Howard Muncy (Director of Operations for the Academic Freedom Alliance) spoke with the group via Zoom. Mr. Muncy shared his wealth of knowledge about Kentucky and Jackson County History.
Locally, the JCHS Congressional Academy students visited the Stringbean Memorial Park. David (Stringbean) Akemon is one of Jackson County’s most famous residents. He was an avid musician and comedian who rose to fame during his stint with Hee Haw. His nephew, Phillip Akemon, hosts a Bluegrass Musical Festival each year during the week of June 17th. Mr. Harris appreciated Phillip speaking with the KEDC Congressional Academy students.
The KEDC Congressional Academy students were also able to visit the Jackson County Public Library. Students were able to obtain their library cards. They were also able to research famous Kentuckians and Jackson Countians in the Kentucky History Room. The high school administration appreciated the partnership with our local library.
