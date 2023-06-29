Congressional Academy visits local government.jpeg

The JCHS Congressional Academy students visited local government offices and spoke with local officials Judge Shane Gabbard and County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore

Jackson County High School students recently took advantage of a summer learning program with thirty-five students participating in the “Congressional Academy”. The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC) sponsored Congressional Academies are offered as yearly week-long learning opportunity for high school students together with lawmakers, academics, journalists, and business leaders to discuss the importance of applying the art of history and civics into their everyday life.

JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, “It was all paid for through a grant by KEDC.  Each student who completed all five days received a $200 stipend. I think the kids really learned a lot.  Everything we did was hands on.  We took several field trips and had guest speakers each day.  We hope we can do another academy next year.  I truly feel the students enjoyed the experience.  We greatly appreciate each person that assisted us to make this happen.”

Rep Timmy Truett gave the group a tour of the Capital in Frankfort.jpeg

Representative Timmy Truett gave the JCHS Congressional Academy students a tour of the Capital in Frankfort, KY
Congressional Academy visits Stringbean.jpeg

The JCHS Congressional Academy learned about Jackson County history by visiting the Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival and speaking with Phillip Akemon