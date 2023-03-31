Deputy Andrew Brewer received a complaint in the early morning hours, advising there was a male passed out at a gas pump at a business in the northern end of Jackson County. Upon arrival Deputy Brewer was able to locate the suspect that was passed out in a vehicle that was running with the vehicle still in gear. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Brewer, the driver would not respond to verbal commands and would only wake up briefly after being shaken. Deputy Brewer was able to unlock the car door and turn the ignition off through the driver’s side window which was partially down. Deputy Brewer was able to wake the driver up and get him out of the vehicle. The uniform citation reports that the driver was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words when he spoke. After patting the driver down, Deputy Brewer found a plastic bag with a large amount of whitish crystalline powder suspected to be methamphetamine. He also located a plastic bag containing ten (10) 800 mg Gabapentin tablets. A search of the vehicle revealed two (2) single shot bottles of whiskey, one (1) pint bottle of whiskey (half-full) and another plastic bag containing twenty-seven (27) 400 mg Gabapentin tablets.
The male was identified as Keevin Fox, 30, of McKee, KY. Fox was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Detention after being taken to St. Joseph London hospital for further evaluation. While at the hospital Fox stated that he did not remember the events of the night. Fox was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense.
