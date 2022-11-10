Cody Tincher, 21, of McKee, KY was arrested on November 05, 2022 by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Bryant in connection with charges in Laurel County, KY (Case #22-F-00368). Tincher was housed in the Jackson County Detention Center before being transferred to the Laurel County Correctional Center on November 07, 2022. On July 10, 2022 Tincher was arrested by Kentucky State Trooper S. Boroviak. In the uniform citation (#EA48532), Trooper Boroviak reported that on June 19, 2022 Tincher allegedly picked up a 13-year-old female from her residence and took her to Woods Creek Lake. After leaving the lake in the bed of an older model Ford Ranger which belonged to Jayden McKnight, Tincher allegedly began kissing the juvenile and rubbing her breast. Tincher allegedly also attempted to touch and rub another inappropriate place on the juvenile female by placing his hands on her inner upper thigh. Trooper Boroviak reported that Tincher knew, prior to picking the juvenile female up that she was only thirteen years old. Tincher was released from the Laurel County Correctional Center on September 20, 2022. Tincher has been charged with “sexual abuse, 2nd degree”. According to the Laurel County Court Clerk’s Office an arraignment hearing is scheduled for November 29, 2022. Tincher is being held in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $25,000 (10% cash) bond while he awaits his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Tincher pled guilty in a similar case in Jackson County last year. He appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in Jackson County District court for a preliminary hearing in July 2021. Tincher had been charged with sexual abuse, 1st degree (Case #21-F-00077). Sexual abuse, 1st degree can either be a Class D felony or a Class C felony offense depending upon the age of the victim in the case.
