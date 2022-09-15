Most residents know of the important work that is done by Jackson County Emergency Management along with county law enforcement, local volunteer firefighters when it comes to search and rescue missions. However, few are aware of the fact that for several years (since 2017) Jackson County has had the luxury of also having the Cumberland Valley Mounted Search and Rescue (or CVMSAR) team. This is an active, well trained mounted search and rescue team in the county in case of an emergency. McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore and Cowboy Up for Christ, Dana Douglas are important members of this equestrian-based search and rescue team. As part of their ongoing training, Chief Sizemore and Mr. Douglas will be participating in the 37th Annual National Mounted Police Colloquium held in Lexington, KY at the Kentucky Horse Park. They were invited to train for the national competition with the Louisville Metro Mounted Police Department.
In 1983 the first National Mounted Police Colloquium began. The colloquium has been offered annually since. The idea was to assemble a “panel” of experts in equine issues that would most benefit the mounted officer. The event included competitions in uniform, equitation, and obstacle courses. The competition is open to full and part time law enforcement, search and rescue, mounted park ranger and volunteer posse members. Past instruction has been provided by The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, London Metropolitan Mounted, New Orleans Mounted Police, U.S. Parks Police, Nassau County, Detroit Mounted Police and others. The 37th Annual National Mounted Police Colloquium will be sponsored by the Lexington Mounted Police and the Kentucky Horse Park Mounted Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.