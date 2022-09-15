James Spoonamore.jpg

James Spoonamore, 5 yrs old, was murdered in 2017

According to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the trial for alleged murderer/kidnapper Lonnie Belt, 45, of McKee, KY has been moved from October 10, 2022 with a new trial date scheduled for June 12, 2023. Belt was charged with murder on September 11th, 2017 after authorities found the deceased body of 5-year-old James Spoonamore. The murder allegedly occurred after an altercation and assault on Spoonamore’s mother, Jessica Durham, over an alleged theft of $200 by Durham’s husband. Dozens of emergency workers, some mounted on horses, spent days looking for five-year-old James Spoonamore only to find his body about a half-mile from where his mother was rescued. During the preliminary hearing Kentucky State Police detectives testified that Belt beat Spoonamore to death with a metal object. Police say that Belt did not want to leave a witness after the brutal beating of the boy’s mother. Spoonamore would be 10 years old now.

The family of the victim, James Spoonamore, is growing frustrated and restless because it has taken so long. After the last trial postponement (rescheduled from February 08th, 2022 to October 10, 2022) Jessica Durham told reporters, “I miss my son and I feel like justice hasn’t been done yet. It’s been five years. It should have already been done.”

