James Spoonamore.tif

James Spoonamore was only five (5) years old when he was murdered by Lonnie Belt 

 The family of James Spoonamore along with the community that was left heartbroken and horrified that something so heinous could happen here has finally reached a point of closure. Of course, nothing will ever make this horrific murder of a 5-year old boy go away or better. However, at least now a significant chapter to the story has been finished and a modicum of long-awaited justice has been served.

Lonnie Belt Appears in Court for Preliminary Hearing2.jpg

Lonnie Belt, 46, of McKee, Ky pled guilty to murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole

Lonnie Jay Belt, 46, of McKee, KY appeared in Circuit Court on April 27, 2023 with his attorneys Sara Zaurcher and Christy Hiance before Judge Oscar Gayle House for judgment and sentencing on a plea of guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping – adult, kidnapping – victim death, assault, 1stdegree, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.