The family of James Spoonamore along with the community that was left heartbroken and horrified that something so heinous could happen here has finally reached a point of closure. Of course, nothing will ever make this horrific murder of a 5-year old boy go away or better. However, at least now a significant chapter to the story has been finished and a modicum of long-awaited justice has been served.
Lonnie Jay Belt, 46, of McKee, KY appeared in Circuit Court on April 27, 2023 with his attorneys Sara Zaurcher and Christy Hiance before Judge Oscar Gayle House for judgment and sentencing on a plea of guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping – adult, kidnapping – victim death, assault, 1stdegree, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
For the charge of murder, Belt was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. For the charge of attempted murder, Belt was sentenced to twenty (20) years in prison. For the kidnapping charge, Belt was sentenced to fifty (50) years imprisonment. For the charge of Capital Kidnapping, Belt was sentenced to fifty (50) years imprisonment. On the charge of assault, 1st degree, Belt was sentenced to twenty (20) years imprisonment. For the charge of tampering with physical evidence, Belt was sentenced to five (5) years in prison. For the charge of “abuse of a corpse”, Belt was sentenced to five (5) years in prison.
Background to the Case
In the morning hours of Saturday, September 9th around 10:45 a.m., the Kentucky State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured female found by hikers. Jessica Durham was located and rescued at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff near Sparks Ridge Road. Jessica was able to describe to troopers how on the day before she and her son, James Spoonamore, age 5, were assaulted and kidnapped by Lonnie Belt, age 41 of McKee, KY. According to the police report Jessica told Detective Charles Brandenburg that Belt assaulted her and pushed her off a cliff where she was later found. Jessica explained how she last saw her son, James, with their kidnapper as she was allegedly forced over the cliff by Belt. Jessica Durham was transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Mary Batson (Jessica’s sister) said that Jessica has a broken ankle, a shattered pelvic bone, internal bleeding and head trauma. Durham was on oxygen but will live, Batson said.
A search immediately ensued for James Spoonamore with multiple agencies and hundreds of volunteers. The search involved helicopters from KSP and the National Guard, riders on horseback, K-9 units and search by volunteers on foot.
KSP located Lonnie Belt for questioning at 1:39 p.m. and he was later taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. on September 9th. According to the police citation (KSP 0200), Belt told law enforcement officials that he and Jessica had got into an argument about money and he had hit her in the head, tied her up and taken her to the cliff where he assaulted her again. Belt stated that James was with Jessica when he took her to the cliff and assaulted her. The citation also reports that Belt admitted to painting over Jessica’s blood in his residence. Belt was taken into custody at the Jackson County Detention Center and initially charged with: Assault 1st, Kidnapping-Adult, Kidnapping-Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Dozens of emergency workers, some mounted on horses, spent days looking for five-year-old James Spoonamore only to find his body about a half-mile from where his mother was rescued.
During an earlier preliminary hearing Kentucky State Police detectives testified that Belt beat Spoonamore to death with a metal object. Police say that Belt did not want to leave a witness after the brutal beating of the boy's mother.
Belt was subsequently charged with murder on September 11th, 2017 after authorities found the deceased body of James Spoonamore. In a subsequent citation (KSP07) law enforcement officials state that Belt later confessed that after assaulting Jessica and pushing her off a cliff (leaving her for dead) he then took James to a separate area where he struck the young boy in the head multiple times with a metal object. Belt left the young boy’s body in the woods where it was later discovered.
In addition to the original charges the grand jury added the following charge: criminal attempt to commit murder and abuse of corpse (when he allegedly treated the deceased body of James Spoonamore in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities by placing him in an area in an attempt to conceal his body from passing individuals). The grand jury also modified the original kidnapping charges to “Kidnapping” (when he allegedly unlawfully restrained Jessica Spoonamore Durham with the intent to inflict bodily injury or terrorize her or another) and “Capital Kidnapping” (when he allegedly unlawfully restrained James Spoonamore with the intent to inflict bodily injury or terrorize him or another, and the victim, James Spoonamore, was not released alive).
Belt appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Tuesday, November 07th, 2017 for arraignment regarding charges of 1) murder, 2) criminal attempt to commit murder, 3) kidnapping, 4) capital kidnapping, 5) assault, 1st degree, 6) tampering with physical evidence and 7) abuse of a corpse. Earlier during separate court arraignment proceedings Belt pleaded not guilty to all charges.
As the proceedings come to a resolution in the court, the case is now almost six years old. The family of the victim, James Spoonamore, was understandably growing frustrated and restless because it was taking so long. Jessica Durham recently told reporters, “I miss my son and I feel like justice hasn’t been done yet. It’s been years. It should have already been done.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory reported that the nature of the case was what was causing the hold up. Up until last week the Commonwealth was seeking the death penalty. “This is a heinous case. This is a case involving pure evil,” Gregory said. After mediation last week Belt agreed to plead guilty to the charges and in return the Commonwealth Attorney agreed to accept life in prison without the possibility of parole as a sentence rather than continuing the pursuit of the death penalty.
James Spoonamore, may you rest. May the darkness of your Loss be Comforted by the Light your little Life Shined.
