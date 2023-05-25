Vote Here

Turnout across Kentucky for the 2023 primary races – including a high-profile race for the Republican nomination for governor – has proved lethargic. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reports fewer than 73,000 registered voters cast a ballot during the state’s three-day early voting period, which concluded Saturday. In addition, requests for absentee ballots declined about 40%, Adams said, citing unofficial data. Through Saturday, 72,754 Kentuckians took advantage of no-excuse early voting - 41,869 Republicans, 30,719 Democrats, and 166 Independents (eligible to vote in a special election or local option elections). The final turnout for the state of Kentucky showed 500,902 votes cast while there were 3,468,537 registered voters. This translates into a 14.44% turnout.

The turnout for Jackson County voters was also low. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore reported that the number of voters participating in this primary was “very low”. The final turnout for Jackson County showed 1,625 votes cast while there were 9,891 registered voters. This translates into a 17.14% turnout. 

