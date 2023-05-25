Turnout across Kentucky for the 2023 primary races – including a high-profile race for the Republican nomination for governor – has proved lethargic. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reports fewer than 73,000 registered voters cast a ballot during the state’s three-day early voting period, which concluded Saturday. In addition, requests for absentee ballots declined about 40%, Adams said, citing unofficial data. Through Saturday, 72,754 Kentuckians took advantage of no-excuse early voting - 41,869 Republicans, 30,719 Democrats, and 166 Independents (eligible to vote in a special election or local option elections). The final turnout for the state of Kentucky showed 500,902 votes cast while there were 3,468,537 registered voters. This translates into a 14.44% turnout.
The turnout for Jackson County voters was also low. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore reported that the number of voters participating in this primary was “very low”. The final turnout for Jackson County showed 1,625 votes cast while there were 9,891 registered voters. This translates into a 17.14% turnout.
The biggest race of this year's primaries is in the Kentucky gubernatorial race, especially on the Republican side, as voters determined who will represent the GOP. The Republican candidates vying for the nomination included: Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Ryan Quarles, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Robbie Smith, and Johnny Race Rice.
There were three Democratic candidates vying for the nomination. These included: incumbent Andy Beshear, Geoff Young, and Peppy Martin.
The Democratic gubernatorial race was called for Gov. Andy Beshear mere seconds after the final polls closed. Ten minutes later, the Republican race was called for Attorney General Daniel Cameron. In Jackson County, Daniel Cameron received 767 votes while Ryan Quarles received 397 votes and Kelly Craft received 239 votes. In Jackson County, only 70 votes were cast for the Democratic Party nominee with Andy Beshear receiving 59 votes.
In addition to governor, Kentuckians will vote on lieutenant governor (as part of the gubernatorial ticket), attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.
Both Republicans and Democrats will vote on candidates for agriculture commissioner. Here were the candidates for both parties. The Democratic Candidates included: Mikael Malone and Sierra J. Enlow. Sierra Enlow won the nomination gathering 59% of the votes. The Republican candidates included: Jonathan Shell and Richard Heath. Jonathan Shell won the nomination gathering 56% of the votes.
There was only one Democratic candidate that filed for Attorney General and that was Pamela Stevenson. Likewise, there was only one Republican candidate that filed for Attorney General and that was Russell Coleman.
Republicans are battling it out for the rest of the seats. The three candidates for Secretary of State were current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper, and Allen Maricle. Michael Adams won the nomination gathering 64% of the votes.
For State Treasurer, the Republican candidates were Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf and O.C. Oleka. Mark Metcalf won the nomination gathering 51% of the votes. The candidates for the position of auditor of public accounts were Allison Ball and Derek Petteys. Allison Ball won the nomination gathering 72% of the votes.
The matchups for the other constitutional officer roles are also all but official:
• Attorney General: Republican Russell Coleman vs. Democrat Rep. Pamela Stevenson;
• Secretary of State: Republican incumbent Michael Adams vs. Democrat Buddy Wheatley, a former state representative;
• Auditor: Republican Allison Ball, who is currently state treasurer, versus Democrat Kim Reeder;
• Treasurer: Republican Mark Metcalf vs. Democrat Michael Bowman;
• Agriculture Commissioner: Republican Jonathan Shell vs. Democrat Sierra Enlow.
