While patrolling in In the Gray Hawk community Deputy Christian Collins observed a vehicle operating on US Highway 421 with an inadequate silencer (muffler). A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Highway 421 and Highway 3445. A passenger in the vehicle, Stephen Short, 38, of Richmond, KY was found to have two warrants for his arrest out of Madison County. A search incident to Short’s arrest uncovered two used needles and a small white bottle that held two baggies of suspected Methamphetamine. Both Madison County warrants were served on the suspect and he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. The two active warrants were both for failure to appear.
Short appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (January 30, 2023) for arraignment. Short entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. Judge Bailey-Lewis scheduled a preliminary hearing for February 06, 2023. Short remains in custody under a $2,500 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance. The bond established for the charges of “failure to appear were stabled as $6,902 and $611, respectively.
