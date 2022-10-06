Jesse Dalton, 39, of Berea, KY had a preliminary hearing in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts. Dalton was charged with assault, 1st degree. In a complaint warrant (#E05510004332822) obtained by Sheriff Paul Hays on September 25, 2022 it was alleged that Dalton had assaulted Ralph Wombles on August 29, 2022. The assault resulted in injuries to Wombles including a broken jaw (broken in three (3) places. Wombles was treated at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY.
The arrest warrant was served by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on September 25, 2022n since Dalton was already incarcerated in their facility. Dalton was arrested in Madison County on August 31st, 2022 and charged with giving an officer false identifying information, public intoxication control substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), and possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine).
