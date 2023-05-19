CDs are solid investments

The State of Kentucky has announced that it has secured the first-ever state-level credit rating upgrade from the major credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, which moved Kentucky’s rating up from AA- to AA. In general, the rating is a measure of the state’s ability to pay debts and the overall health of Kentucky’s economy.

The Governor said the increased confidence in Kentucky’s financial outlook will mean lower costs for taxpayers on the state’s investments in critical infrastructure projects – like roads, bridges and schools – which help move the state forward while helping our families.

Tags

Recommended for you