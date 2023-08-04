Chad Joel Bentley, 43, of McKee, KY entered a guilty plea to Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis as part of a plea deal reached in Case #23-M-00094. A complaint warrant (#E05510004466564) was obtained by KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson on July 07, 2023. Bentley was served the complaint warrant at the Oldham, Roerderer Correctional Complex in Lagrange, KY on the day it was generated. Bentley was transferred to the Jackson County Detention Center on July 11, 2023.
The complaint warrant alleged that Bentley committed the crime of “Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors, 1st offense” when he unlawfully and knowingly distributed obscene material to a minor. Bentley was accused of sending a photograph and video of himself masturbating to his stepdaughter, who was a minor via Snapchat.
