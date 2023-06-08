Christopher North

Christopher North, 41, of Annville, KY

Around midnight on Monday, June 05th, 2023 Deputy Andrew Brewer was notified of a domestic dispute in progress at a residence in Annville, KY. While in route to answer the call, Deputy Brewer was informed that a male had stolen a vehicle and had left heading toward Hwy 2002. Soon after that call, Deputy Brewer received a second call indicating that a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen had wrecked on Hwy 2002 and a male matching the suspects description was acting erratically screaming for “Sarah”.

Upon arrival at the scene of the wreck Deputy Brewer discovered that the male was gone. The vehicle (2007 white Zephyr Lincoln) had been driven through a chain link fence, tearing down the entire front section of the fence and was severely damaged. Units searched the area but was unable to locate the male suspect.

