Around midnight on Monday, June 05th, 2023 Deputy Andrew Brewer was notified of a domestic dispute in progress at a residence in Annville, KY. While in route to answer the call, Deputy Brewer was informed that a male had stolen a vehicle and had left heading toward Hwy 2002. Soon after that call, Deputy Brewer received a second call indicating that a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen had wrecked on Hwy 2002 and a male matching the suspects description was acting erratically screaming for “Sarah”.
Upon arrival at the scene of the wreck Deputy Brewer discovered that the male was gone. The vehicle (2007 white Zephyr Lincoln) had been driven through a chain link fence, tearing down the entire front section of the fence and was severely damaged. Units searched the area but was unable to locate the male suspect.
Deputy Brewer subsequently went to the caller’s address and spoke with the victims. They stated that Christopher North, 41, of Annville, Ky and Sarah Wilder had come to the residence to visit with Wilder’s mother, Evy Miller. North was reportedly very drunk and started dropping his handgun. When Jared Allen (who also lives at this residence) left the residence to go to work he asked North to take the gun outside. After Allen left, North came back inside the residence and started screaming and demanding for them to give him back his gun. They stated that they did not know where it was or what North had done with the hand gun. North was then asked to leave the residence by Wilder. According to the uniform citation (#EI57144) it was at this moment that North struck Wilder’s mother, Miller, in the face with a closed fist causing severe injury. Miller complained of loose teeth, severe pain, headaches, and manifested major swelling of the face. Wilder then pulled North off her mother and North grabbed her by the head and pushed her down. North then demanded the keys and threatened to kill them if they did not give them to him. North then left taking Wilder’s vehicle and headed toward Hwy 2002.
Deputy Brewer was asked by Miller to check outside to see if North had dropped the handgun. While looking the deputy observed a bicycle laying beside the driveway. Miller stated that she did not know whose bike it was and upon looking under a tree by the bike Deputy Brewer observed North lying under a tree. North was arrested and taken into custody.
North had injuries to his face consistent with a car crash. He also had several lacerations to his side and arms. North said he ran through the woods to get back to the residence. It was reported that North had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person. EMS was notified and asked to evaluate North. They checked him out and stated that North was seriously injured.
North was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) assault, 2nd degree; 2) assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); 3) possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; 4) terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; 5) menacing; 6) alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st & 2nd offense); 7) driving on DUI suspended license, 1st offense; 8) leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance.
North is being held in custody under a $50,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment on the charges. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court.
