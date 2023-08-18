Scott Ray Hays

Scott Ray Hays, 59, of Tyner, KY

Scott Ray Hays, 59, of Tyner, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (August 14, 2023) for a preliminary hearing in case #23-F-00131. According to uniform citation #EI57171, on July 29, 2023 JCSO Deputy Andrew Brewer received a call regarding a male in a red pickup truck that had been slumped over the wheel sitting in the parking lot of the Gray Hawk Building Supply for 30-45 minutes. The Jackson County EMS and Fire Units arrived on the scene before law enforcement and made contact with the driver.

When Deputy Brewer arrived at the scene he observed Hays standing outside the vehicle. Hays stated that he was going to leave but his battery was dead and needed a jump. Deputy Brewer asked Hays if he had any weapons on him. When the deputy attempted to do a safety pat down, Hays jerked away and yelled that he wasn’t going to search him. Hays was then detained and cuffed. Deputy Brewer then conducted the pat down search and discovered a glass smoke pipe with residue located inside the front right chest pocket of the jacket Hays was wearing. 

Tags

Recommended for you