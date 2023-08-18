Scott Ray Hays, 59, of Tyner, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (August 14, 2023) for a preliminary hearing in case #23-F-00131. According to uniform citation #EI57171, on July 29, 2023 JCSO Deputy Andrew Brewer received a call regarding a male in a red pickup truck that had been slumped over the wheel sitting in the parking lot of the Gray Hawk Building Supply for 30-45 minutes. The Jackson County EMS and Fire Units arrived on the scene before law enforcement and made contact with the driver.
When Deputy Brewer arrived at the scene he observed Hays standing outside the vehicle. Hays stated that he was going to leave but his battery was dead and needed a jump. Deputy Brewer asked Hays if he had any weapons on him. When the deputy attempted to do a safety pat down, Hays jerked away and yelled that he wasn’t going to search him. Hays was then detained and cuffed. Deputy Brewer then conducted the pat down search and discovered a glass smoke pipe with residue located inside the front right chest pocket of the jacket Hays was wearing.
In the citation, Deputy Brewer describes Hays as swaying on his feet and slurring his words throughout the encounter. After a consultation with Deputy Kirby, both law enforcement officers agreed that Hays was manifestly under the influence. Hays maintained that the truck belonged to a friend that lived in Deer Stable. However, after running the plates through KSP Post 7 it was indicated that the truck belonged to Terry Johnson in Tyner, KY. The vehicle was blocking the gate to the lumber yard at Gray Hawk Building Supply and was subsequently towed. Hays was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. While he was being booked a plastic baggy fell onto the floor. Jail staff retrieved the baggy and it contained a whitish, crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Hays was charged with public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, promoting contraband, 1stdegree, and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
At the preliminary hearing on Monday Hays made a motion to continue the hearing and indicated he was in the process of hiring a private attorney. No objection was made by the Commonwealth attorney and the preliminary hearing was rescheduled for September 11, 2023. Hays was released from custody on July 31, 2023 on a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
