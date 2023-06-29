Tracy Miller

Tracy Miller, 34, Hamilton, OH

 A man with ties to Jackson County has died after being shot early Sunday morning at a Hamilton bar, according to news reports. Tracy Miller, 34, died at a hospital following a shooting in the 1100 block of Dayton Street in Hamilton, Ohio on June 26, 2023. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Hamilton police department confirmed the shooting and Miller’s aunt, Angela Downard, told news outlets Tracy died of his injuries.

