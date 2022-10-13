The Grand Jury has returned an indictment (#22-CR-00037) against Robert Michael Marcum, 31, of McKee, KY. Marcum appeared in Circuit Court last week to answer the grand jury action during an arraignment hearing before Judge Oscar Gayle House. The Grand Jury indictment lists nine (9) separate charges against Marcum. These alleged offenses include: four (4) counts of Sodomy, 2nd degree and five (5) counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree. Marcum had previously (July 21st, 2022) entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court. Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis ruled that probable cause had been found during a subsequent preliminary hearing (August 01, 2022) and referred the case to the grand jury. The case was transferred to the Jackson Circuit Court and Marcum made his first appearance there last week for arraignment. Marcum waived formal arraignment in Circuit Court and, once again, entered a plea of “not guilty”.
Marcum had been arrested on July 20, 2022 pursuant to a complaint warrant/Warrant of Arrest (E05510004298014) obtained by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes. The complaint warrant states that during the time period of January 01, 2017 until July 06, 2022 Marcum allegedly unlawfully: a) Being eighteen (18) years old or more, he engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person less than fourteen (14) years old; and b) he engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who is mentally incapacitated or who is incapable of consent because he or she is an individual with an intellectual disability. In other words, the complaint warrant states that during the time period of January 01, 2017 until July 06, 2022 Moore engaged in sexual activity with a victim that was/is a minor that is developmentally challenged and diagnosed with a mental disability and is currently fifteen (15) years old. Pursuant to these allegations, Marcum has been charged with four (4) counts of Sodomy, 2nd degree.
