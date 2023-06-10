Marriages
Emily Shae Rose, 19, RRN SRNA/College Student to Noah Michael Henry Denham, 22, Winstream
Marriages
Emily Shae Rose, 19, RRN SRNA/College Student to Noah Michael Henry Denham, 22, Winstream
Jana Renea Taylor, 46, teacher to James Ronald Morgan, 58, retired
Alexis Lynn Brockman, 22, SRNA to Andrew Wallace Noe, 21, Lineman
Shianna Lynn Chesnut, 19, Vet Tech to Garrett Jason Roark, 20, laborer at JCWA
Alexa Breann Anderson, 22, student to Blake Douglas Hoover, 23, certified nurse assistant
Pauliana Marks-Harrison, 19, Head Pharmacy Tech to Kaleb Dewayne Spence, 21, community outreach/admin asst.
Michael Jeremy Elkins, 39, N/A to Heather Renee Logan, 37, N/A
Mary Leslie Frye, 57, none to Keith Alan Rose, 53, truck driver
