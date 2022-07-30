Marriages
Christy Marie Wright, 43, Annville Adult DayCare Admin Assistant to Shannon Versel Jewell, 42, Carpenter
Makaleigh Brooke Hays, 18, manager/server at The Pizza Station to Richard Daniel Wolford, 18, wash attendant at Smith Global
Loretta Edmonson, 44 Enersys to Mark Anthony Bowles, 40, painter
