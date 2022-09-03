Marriages
Ronda Tanell Harrison, 41, N/A to George Wayne Maupin, 43, carpenter
Lisa Ann Lone, 56, sales/service to Gary Lee Harrison, 60, Grave Groomer
Chaney Lee Ruhl, 22, N/A to Dakota Wayne Dalton, 22, unemployed
