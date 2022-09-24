Marriages
Erica Michele Miracle, 23, web designer to Caleb Evan Morgan, 24, BMV CSR
Megan Renee Roberts, 19, college/part time Gas Station to James Austin Mobley, 21, mechanic
Ruby Katrina Carl, 39, Advent Health to Elbert Dwayne O’Brian, 43, bus driver
