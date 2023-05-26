Marriages
Dakota Marie Durham, 26, social services to Brian Austin Clayborn, 23, disabled
Toshia Maria Browning, 24, RN to Matthew Connor Allen, 24, Stave Mill
Jamie MaKale Collett, 24, DSP to Travis Ryan Fox, 27, DSP
Madison Paige Cruse, 18, unemployed to Jordan Taylor Abrams, 26, unemployed
Brooklyn Rose Hampton, 22, manufacturing to Brandon James Ness, 20, PGW
Leslie Gail Mathis, 44, RN to David Eric Dezarn, 36, lineman
MacKenzie Lashae Anderson, 23, RN to Nicholas Alan Wagers, 25, maintenance tech
