Marriages
Lakota Marie Turner, 24, WalMart Associate to Caleb Nathaniel Rister, 22, WalMart OverNight Stocker
Emma Mae Marie Abner, 23, Home Health to Mathew David Elswick, 26, Internet Installer
Tanika Shianne Isaacs, 21, Senture to Austin Garrett Isaacs, 26, Weld Tech
Amanda Gail Cromer, 39, N/A to Ivan Scott McQueen, 42, mechanic
Peggy Marie Johnson, 34, Sub Cook to Joshua Lewis Powell, 33, self-employed
