On Sunday (January 22, 2023) around 7:45 PM Chief Deputy Zack Bryant observed a tan 2003 Sonata Hyundai roll through a stop sign without coming to a complete stop at the intersection of Hwy 2004 and Hwy 421 N. When the vehicle was identified in the law enforcement database it was discovered that the vehicle had cancelled registration plates due to failure to maintain insurance. Chief Deputy Bryant executed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 421 and S-Tree Tower Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Marty B. Rose, 32, of McKee, KY. When Chief Deputy Bryant ran Rose’s license it was discovered that he had an active warrant for his arrest and was operating on a suspended driver’s license. Rose was placed under arrest and the vehicle was searched. In the immediate area where Rose was sitting Chief Deputy Bryant located a small bag containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine located under the driver’s seat in the floorboard.
Rose was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt and no registration plates.
