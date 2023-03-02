The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday (February 27, 2023). Mayor Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, Dylan Harrison, Misty Morris, and Vickie Gabbard all in attendance. Mayor Stidham invited Judge Executive Shane Gabbard to give the invocation. Prior to giving the invocation, Judge Gabbard stated he was happy to be at this meeting, and stated that he has been very happy and proud of the joint Splashpad Project between the City and the County, and that the contractor has been waiting for the weather to clear up a little and then he will be ready to pour the concrete.
The first item of business on the agenda was presenting the minutes from the January 23 Regular Meeting for approval. A motion to accept the minutes as written was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
Next on the agenda was the Mayor’s Report. Mayor Stidham started out by informing the council that we did secure new auditor’s, and they have been diligently working on completing our audits. Abner & Cox told us in their last update that they have an anticipated completion date of April 15 to get us current on audits. Mayor Stidham stated that he was in the very preliminary stages of working on the budget, and that he hope to have it ready to present to them in the next couple of months.
Mayor Stidham presented the bid for the interconnection with Jackson County Water Association. The initial bid came in above the grant amount, but the contractor was able to make some cuts and the final bid came in at $166,235. A motion to accept this bid from McKinney Contracting was made by Dylan Harrison, and seconded Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham also informed the council that he has a meeting soon with the Division of Enforcement of Dam Safety, and in this meeting he hopes to find out exactly where we stand and where they want us to go from here. However, we have been working diligently to keep the lake level low, and are working with the state on ways to keep it low during the heavy rain season. He also informed the council that we are getting the vehicles they voted to surplus ready for sale, and that the city employees are cleaning up the scrap metal and trash. However, after reviewing the budget and financials, he intends to advertise to hire at least one general laborer, a water superintendent, and someone for the front office because of current employees being stretched too thin. He also signed a new memorandum of understanding with the County and Soil Conservation District that outlines responsibilities of maintenance for the flood retention dams. It is the responsibility of the City to do weekly inspections, and perform a monthly test on the valves.
The final mention in the Mayor’s Report was on the Mayor’s recent meeting with the State Highway department. They have several projects in the early planning stages, and the ones that will specifically affect the city are a replacement of the bridge near the Shell station, a straightening of HWY 290, and a realignment or straightening of Pigeon Roost. The Mayor stated that these projects are in the very, very early stages, but will be coming down the pipeline eventually.
The next item on the agenda was a second reading of the personnel and pay classification ordinance amendment, which changes one job title, deleted one position, and added another position. A motion to accept and adopt this ordinance amendment was made by Rich Waite, and seconded by Vickie Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
The council was asked to approve an easement off of the access road to the city farm to the adjoining property. A motion to approve this easement was made by Vickie Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried with Dylan Harrison abstaining.
Councilmember Rich Waite took this opportunity to ask about the status of McCammon Ridge being taken over by the Fiscal Court. Judge Executive Gabbard said that he would find a copy of the interlocal agreement from when the road was blacktopped before, and would get a copy to the council.
A municipal order was presented to the council that would change allowed reimbursement mileage rate in the current city personnel policy from the Commonwealth of Kentucky standard mileage rate to the IRS Standard mileage rate. A motion to approve this order was made by Dylan Harrison, seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
The next item on the agenda was a discussion of annexation. Councilmember Rich Waite presented his ideas for growth of the city, and areas he thinks should be annexed into the city. Councilmember Waite stated he thinks that if the city owns it or takes care of it, it should be annexed into the City limits. He brought up the flood retention dams, as well as the water plant, and the part of the city farm that is not currently in the city limits on the state map. Mayor Stidham stated that he would look into this process, and get some ideas on what this would cost.
Attorney Sharon Allen asked the council for permission to seek an amendment to a previous agreed order with the state to make some changes to the dates in this order that would allow us to pursue the options in regards to keeping the water plant open. A motion to grant her permission to seek this amendment was made by Rich Waite, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham opened the floor to council comment. Councilmember Dylan Harrison stated that he was approached by DCBS with an inquiry about if the city could help in some way with their upcoming Child Abuse Awareness event. Mayor Stidham stated that he would look into the budget and financials and see if we would be able to fulfill that request.
Mayor Stidham took this opportunity to ask Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore if he had any updates. Chief Sizemore talked about things running smoothly, getting compliments on the new officer, and some security upgrades that we are making throughout the city. Councilmember Wait brought up that the police department Durango was currently out of commission, leaving us with only one police cruiser. He stated that he think we should pursue the purchase of another cruiser ASAP. Mayor Stidham stated that he would look into it, and definitely try to work it into the upcoming budget. Judge Gabbard recommended the USDA Rural Development Grant.
A motion to adjourn was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
