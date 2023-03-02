Rep Truett with New McKee City Council Members.jpg

Representative Timmy Truett administered the oath of office to the incoming City Council (L-R): Jewell Gabbard, Misty Morris, Joe McKinney, Richard Waite, and Dylan Harrison

 The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday (February 27, 2023). Mayor Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, Dylan Harrison, Misty Morris, and Vickie Gabbard all in attendance. Mayor Stidham invited Judge Executive Shane Gabbard to give the invocation. Prior to giving the invocation, Judge Gabbard stated he was happy to be at this meeting, and stated that he has been very happy and proud of the joint Splashpad Project between the City and the County, and that the contractor has been waiting for the weather to clear up a little and then he will be ready to pour the concrete.

The first item of business on the agenda was presenting the minutes from the January 23 Regular Meeting for approval. A motion to accept the minutes as written was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.