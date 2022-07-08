In February 2020 a grand jury indicted Jeremiah McCowan, 38, of McKee, KY alleging that on November 25, 2019 McCowan committed the crime of Burglary, 1st degree by unlawfully entering the business Cove Car Wash/Store belonging to Ryan McQueen with the intent to commit a crime. The grand jury indictment (20-CR-00021) also alleges that McCowan entered another building owned by Ryan McQueen and as a result also committed the offense of burglary, 3rd degree. McCowan was also charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000).
McCowan appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court last week before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a jury trial regarding the alleged crimes. McCowan and the Commonwealth attorney agreed to the terms of a plea agreement. As part of a plea agreement, McCowan entered a guilty plea to burglary, 3rd degree and also to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking (over $500).
Judge House ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for October 04, 2022.
