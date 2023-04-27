McKee Water Plant

McKee Water Plant located just below the dam of the McKee Reservoir. The spillway is visible to the viewers left. 

Mayor Michael Stidham called the special meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Mayor Stidham noted that this special meeting was called in lieu of the regular meeting due to him being out of town on the date of the regular meeting. Roll call showed Misty Morris, Vicky Gabbard, Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, and Rich Waite in attendance.

Mayor Stidham presented the council with the minutes from the March 20th regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Rich Waite; all in favor, motion carried.

