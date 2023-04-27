Mayor Michael Stidham called the special meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Mayor Stidham noted that this special meeting was called in lieu of the regular meeting due to him being out of town on the date of the regular meeting. Roll call showed Misty Morris, Vicky Gabbard, Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, and Rich Waite in attendance.
Mayor Stidham presented the council with the minutes from the March 20th regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Rich Waite; all in favor, motion carried.
A resolution to accept the Municipal Road Aid Agreement with the state was presented to the council. This agreement allows the city to be eligible to receive municipal road aid from the state and must be signed off on annually. A motion to adopt this resolution was made by Rich Waite, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.
The council was also presented with a resolution to agree to accept the terms of a cleaner water grant. This grant will allow for a system-wide meter replacement of all water customer meters, as well as an upgrade to the radio-reading software, and allow for an update to a more modernized and cost-efficient billing software. A motion to accept this resolution was made by Vicky Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney; all in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham gave a brief Mayor’s report. He stated that the auditors are still working on completing audits, but they have requested more information. If the audits are not complete prior to the next meeting, Mayor Stidham intends to have them come in person to give an update or at minimum give a detailed update on progress that can be presented to the council.
Construction on the interconnect with Jackson Co. Water Association is scheduled to begin soon; it has been delayed so far by an inability to get necessary parts. We are also working diligently to continue to keep lake levels low, but we are being hindered by continual sporadic rain.
Mayor Stidham let the council know that we have been advertising for a few positions, but that it is likely that in upcoming budget discussions they will have to put consideration into more competitive wages and benefits so that we can be more competitive with other jobs. And a final note in the mayor’s report was that work on leveling out the track at the city farm should begin this upcoming Friday. This work will level the track back and restore a natural water drainage flow.
A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Rich Waite; all in favor, motion carried and meeting adjourned.
