Mayor Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, Dylan Harrison, and Vickie Gabbard in attendance. Mayor Stidham invited former council member Mary Ruth Isaacs to give the invocation.

The first item of business was the minutes of the May 15, 2023 regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried with Rich Waite abstaining due to absence from the previous meeting.

