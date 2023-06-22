Mayor Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, Dylan Harrison, and Vickie Gabbard in attendance. Mayor Stidham invited former council member Mary Ruth Isaacs to give the invocation.
The first item of business was the minutes of the May 15, 2023 regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried with Rich Waite abstaining due to absence from the previous meeting.
In his Mayor’s report, Mayor Stidham addressed a previous question about fire hydrants. Those hydrants have already been voted on as surplus property and will be disposed of accordingly. Also, the surplus vehicles have been listed on GovDeals and the auctions are live through Monday June 26.
Mayor Stidham was unable to get a current status report from the current auditors. Mayor Stidham also reported that we have made significant progress on delinquent water accounts and getting them current.
Mayor Stidham gave an update on the interconnections with Jackson County Water Association. We are still waiting on parts for the final interconnection, and will use the pre-existing interconnection by the middle school until it is completed. The interconnection on Yellow Dog Road is fully operational and has been for several weeks. Vickie Gabbard asked about the city’s liability concerning tank one, and if the city will be responsible for tearing it down. Mayor Stidham informed the council that the city is waiting for guidance from the state on what needs to happen to the tank. The tank has been disconnected from service and sealed for safety purposes until a final determination is made.
Mayor Stidham then asked the council their opinions of charging a fee for park shelter reservations. Since the opening of the splashpad, several people have inquired about reserving the shelter. Due to the increase in trash and maintenance that special events would cause, it was thought that having a small reservation fee for the shelter would be beneficial in the upkeep and maintenance of the parks. The council was in agreement, and councilmember Rich Waite proposed that since the splashpad is a joint project with the county, we ask them about shared maintenance and including our park with theirs for reservations. City employees agreed they would discuss those options with the county.
As a final note of the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Stidham announced that our code of ordinances was complete and live on the website, and that we will publish the link on our own city website once the ordinance approving the codification was passed.
A second reading of the 2023-2024 budget ordinance was held. A motion to approve this ordinance was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison. All in favor, motion carried.
A first reading of the ordinance to approve the codification was held, as well as a first reading to approve an ordinance amendment to lower the business license fee to $25.00.
The Council approve two contract renewals. The first contract renewal was for Welch’s Excavating. A motion to approve this renewal was made by Rich Waite, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried. The second contract approval was for RMW Services;
Councilmember Rich Waite exited the council chambers prior to discussion for this contract. A public disclosure was made that this contract would mostly be for snow removal, and that it was convenient and cost saving to have someone within the city limits available for this service on short notice. A motion to approve this contract renewal was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Vickie Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried. Councilmember Waite was absent from this vote.
Mayor Stidham then presented the council with a contract to purchase water from Jackson County Water Association. This contract is necessary now that we are purchasing water on a semi-regular basis. The contract states that the city will purchase water at a rate of $3.50 per 1,000 gallons. A motion to accept this contract was made by Rich Waite, seconded by Joe McKinney; all in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham then invited police chief Jonathon Sizemore to give his monthly Chief’s Report. Chief Sizemore reported that things had slowed a little in activity this month due to some vacations in the department, but stated that they had 243 CAD entries, 49 total charges levied, 10 felony arrests, 3 accident reports, and 16 cases opened.
Mayor Stidham also invited Fire Chief Kyle Welch to give an update on the fire department. Chief Welch stated they had had one car fire, one structure fire, one elevator related call due to a power outage, three 10-45 calls (vehicle accident with no injury), and three 10-46 calls (vehicle accident with injury), one storm damage call, three EMS assist calls, and one special detail where they filled the dunking booth for the Cancer Fund event.
Chief Welch also asked the Mayor and council if he could get 400 feet of fire hose to replace some damage hose, as well as have some on-hand incase more became damaged in the future so that they could immediately replace it instead of having to wait to order a replacement.
Mayor Stidham and the council was agreeable to this, especially after Chief Welch stated he could get two price quotes. Chief Welch also stated he was seeking new quotes for insurance after having to take the ladder truck out of service due to the current insurance company refusing to cover it.
Mayor Stidham then opened the floor to citizens comments. Former councilmember Mary Ruth Isaacs addressed the council and Mayor Stidham about her concerns about fireworks, and the effects they have on the residents in town and specifically at McKee Manor. Persistent usage of fireworks causes great stress to the elderly, and specifically to some veterans, and asked the council if they would consider taking some sort of action to limit the use of fireworks in residential areas. She stated that she knew the city had an ordinance in the past, and wondered if they would consider creating one now. Mayor Stidham stated he wasn’t sure they would be able to take action prior to this July 4th, but that he would look into it.
Mayor Stidham then opened the floor for council comments. Rich Waite asked if the vehicles listed on govdeals had been shared anywhere, and if they were live. Mayor Stidham stated that they had been shared on the city’s Facebook page, and would be live through Monday June 26.
Councilmember Waite encouraged citizens to bid! Councilmember Waite also inquired if there were any updates or changes regarding the lease with McKee Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
Mayor Stidham stated he hasn’t been able to do anything else with that, but it was still something he would look into further.
A motion to adjourn was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor motion carried and meeting adjourned.
