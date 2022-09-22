The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, September 19th, 2022. Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Misty Morris, Dylan Harrison, Charlie Welch, Jewell Gabbard, and Joe McKinney all in attendance.
The first items of business were five sets of minutes: one regular meeting from June and four special meetings ranging from July through August. All minutes were approved.
Mayor Tompkins delivered an update regarding High Street and its repairs. He informed the council that all repairs had been completed on High Street and that the blacktop was also finished. He stated that he will continue forward with some other road repairs that were submitted with the initial FEMA project, while also determining which other roads are high priority.
A first reading of the annual ad valorem tax ordinance was held, as well as a first reading for an amendment to the elected official’s compensation ordinance. A request was also presented to the Mayor and Council from the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority. The Jackson County/McKee IDA is pursuing some grant opportunities and made a request for the City of McKee to assist them with half of the pre-engineering fees associated with this project. A motion was made by Charlie Welch and seconded by Dylan Harrison to approve $5500 be given to the IDA to pay for these fees. All in favor, motion carried.
A closed session was held under KRS 61.810 C for discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency. A motion was made by Joe McKinney, and seconded by Jewell Gabbard to enter into closed session. A motion was made by Joe McKinney and seconded by Jewell Gabbard to end the closed session. A motion was made by Charlie Welch and seconded by Dylan Harrison to resume regular session; no action occurred during the closed session.
A motion was made by Joe McKinney and seconded by Jewell Gabbard to adjourn the meeting.
