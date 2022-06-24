The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday (June 20, 2022). Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Charlie Welch, Dylan Harrison, and Misty Morris in attendance.
The first items on the agenda were to pass several sets of minutes. The first set of minutes were from the May 16, 2022 Regular Meeting. Jewell Gabbard made a motion to approve these minutes as written, Charlie Welch seconded this motion. All in favor, motion carried with Joe McKinney abstaining due to absence. The next set of minutes to be approved were from the May 26, 2022 Special Meeting. Charlie Welch made a motion to accept these minutes as written. Dylan Harrison seconded the motion. All in favor, motion carried with Joe McKinney abstaining due to absence. The final set of minutes to be approve were from the June 6, 2022 Special Meeting. Jewell Gabbard made a motion to accept the minutes as written. Joe McKinney seconded this motion. All in favor, motion carried with Charlie Welch abstaining due to absence.
A first reading of the budget ordinance was held, and Mayor Tompkins gave an update on the Splash Pad project. The county conducted the bid process, and a contractor had been selected, and equipment had already been ordered. Hopefully all the equipment will arrive in the next couple of weeks, and they plan to start construction immediately upon arrival of the equipment.
City Clerk Marla Fields relayed a request from the Hospice Care organization to be added to our list of entities to make donations to, as they had planned on attending the meeting to make this request themselves but were unable to. The City Clerk did inform the council that there was no issue in adding them to the list of approved entities to give donations but based on information she learned in a training she attended recently, we needed to update our process for making donations with a contract with each organization in order to ensure we met all the criteria of being able to donate funds legitimately. Joe McKinney made a motion to add this organization to the approved list. Charlie Welch seconded this motion. All in favor, motion carried.
A second reading of the street ordinance amendment was held. Joe McKinney made a motion to approve the amendment. Seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
Continuing the discussion of old business, Mayor Tompkins informed the council that there were no new updates from FEMA, and a contract for leasing the alley for the propane sales had not been finalized yet. He also informed the council that we were still waiting for the latest audit, but hoped to have it finalized soon.
Jewell Gabbard asked Mayor Tompkins for an update on the situation with the county water. Mayor Tompkins informed the council that we were still working towards purchasing water from the county, but it was a slow process at this time due to funding issues. However, the city was recently approved for a grant that we hope to repurpose for the connecting valve needed for the customers serviced by tank one, as we already had a valve in place for the customers being serviced by tank two.
Mayor Tompkins informed the council that the city had been sent a resolution from the state that needed their approval concerning road aid funds. The Resolution for Municipal Road Aid Contract is a contract they’re required to approve and sign each year in order to qualify for state municipal road aid funding. Charlie Welch made a motion to approve the resolution, with a second by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
As a final order of business, Mayor Tompkins informed the council of the Freedom Ridge Ride that would be coming through the town and parts of the entire county on July 2nd.
Joe McKinney made a motion to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Charlie Welch. All in favor, motion carried and meeting adjourned.
