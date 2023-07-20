Mayor Michael Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Vicky Gabbard, and Dylan Harrison in attendance. The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the June 19, 2023 regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes as written was made by Joe McKinney and seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.
To begin his Mayor’s report, Mayor Stidham informed the council that all the vehicles listed on GovDeals sold, and that they brough in a little over $8400, and that all the vehicles but one had been picked up. The Mayor also informed the council that during some of the last bad storms we had, the water plant had suffered a lightning strike and that has left a majority of the plant, including the main high surface pumps, inoperable. As such, we are currently 100% purchasing water from Jackson County Water Association, and we are also actively working toward draining the lake.
A second reading of two ordinances was held. The first second reading held was for the codification ordinance, A motion to approve this ordinance was made by Dylan Harrison, seconded by Joe McKinney; all in favor, motion carried. Next was a second reading for the ordinance to amend the business license ordinance, which will lower the current fee of $75.00 to $25.00. A motion to approve the ordinance was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried.
A new list of property, consisting mostly of attachment for pieces of equipment the city no longer owns, that needed to be approved for surplus was presented to the council. A motion to approve the list for surplus was made by Vicky Gabbard, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried.
Chief Jonathon Sizemore gave his monthly Chief’s Report. He started out by giving the past months statistics, which included 189 CAD entries, 58 charges files, 9 felony charges filed, 16 arrests, and 10 courtesy notices. Chief Sizemore also acknowledged a recent donation to his department from another agency. McKee Police Department received a donation from Louisville Metro Police Department of 10 Toughbook laptops, as well as their charging cables, and docking stations all of which together values at over $30,000. Chief Sizemore also informed the council that Officer Baldwin had finally received an academy date, and that he will end up being part of the first hybrid academy class, and that his department had extended a tentative job offer to someone, and would officially be hired upon passing the phase I and phase II of POPS certification.
Mayor Stidham opened the floor to citizens and council comments. Jewell Gabbard asked Mayor Stidham when we were going to bushhog the city farm. Mayor Stidham stated that we had been exploring our options and will likely take bids for this. Jewell Gabbard also inquired about fixing the damaged guardrail on McCammon Ridge, and Mayor Stidham that he would look into this as well.
Mayor Stidham called for a motion to enter into an executive session under KRS 81.610 (c) discussion of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency. A motion to enter into executive session was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried.
A motion to end the executive session was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Vicky Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried. No action was taken during the executive session.
A motion to permanently disconnect the water plant from the distribution system and to breech the reservoir dam was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham made one last comment regarding the status of the audits, stating that the current auditors are working diligently and are continuing to make progress.
A motion to adjourn was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried.
