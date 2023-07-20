McKee Water Plant

McKee Water Plant located just below the dam of the McKee Reservoir. The spillway is visible to the viewers left. 

Mayor Michael Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Vicky Gabbard, and Dylan Harrison in attendance. The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the June 19, 2023 regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes as written was made by Joe McKinney and seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried.

To begin his Mayor’s report, Mayor Stidham informed the council that all the vehicles listed on GovDeals sold, and that they brough in a little over $8400, and that all the vehicles but one had been picked up. The Mayor also informed the council that during some of the last bad storms we had, the water plant had suffered a lightning strike and that has left a majority of the plant, including the main high surface pumps, inoperable. As such, we are currently 100% purchasing water from Jackson County Water Association, and we are also actively working toward draining the lake. 

