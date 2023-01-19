Read to Achieve Grant Materials

These Reading materials were purchased by McKee Elementary using a Read to Achieve Grant for students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade

The JCPS Central Office reported that, with the district matching portion of the Read to Achieve grant, (a state reading diagnostic and intervention grant), McKee Elementary was able to purchase materials for K-3 reading classrooms. Teachers in these classrooms were able to select items aligned with the district curricula for use during small-group instruction. This is the first round of materials that will be ordered with district funds. Another round of orders will be placed in the Spring. The Read to Achieve grant (and the match funds assured by the district) provide recipient schools with competitive funds to support teachers in implementing a reading intervention program and evidence-based instructional strategies that address the diverse needs of primary students (K-3) reading.

