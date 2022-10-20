In the spring of 2022 all 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students took a variety of standardized tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment. Based on these results combined with a student quality of school safety and climate survey our school received a rating for the 22-23 school year. The state rating system will be reported using a color to communicate performance of schools, with red being the lowest and blue being the highest. We are ecstatic to announce that McKee Elementary has been deemed a “Very High Performing BLUE” school!
With an overall academic index score of 81.1 our scores placed us as a top 50 elementary school in the entire state of Kentucky! We are beyond proud of our students, staff, parents and all other stakeholders that help make McKee Elementary the excellent school that it is. Thank you for your continued support for your student and our school. #bigbluebulldogs
