While conducting a stationary patrol on Lakes Creek Road on March 13, 2023, Trooper Scott Townsley observed a white 2010 Forte Kia traveling on Salt Rock Road. The vehicle turned onto Lakes Creek Road and approached the law enforcement officer as he stood outside his cruiser. The driver of the vehicle rolled down his window and spoke with the Trooper. Trooper Townsley asked if he had a valid driver’s license and the driver stated that he did not have them on his person. Trooper Townsley then asked for the driver’s social security number and he complied. When the social security number was run through the database at KSP Post 7, dispatch advised Trooper Townsley that the driver’s license for Brandon Wayne Denney, 35, of McKee, Ky had been suspended.
Trooper Townsley asked Denney to step out of his vehicle and he complied. A pat down search was conducted for any weapons and a fixed blade knife was removed from Denney’s right-side overall pocket. Trooper Townsley asked for permission to search for anything illegal and consent was granted. Denney agreed to empty his pockets onto the hood of the vehicle he was driving. Denney removed his wallet containing an identification card and a key chain. The key chain had a silver vial container attached to it. Trooper Townsley removed the silver screw-on lid and opened the container. Inside the container was observed two small clear bags tied in a knot. The bags contained a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Denney was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was initially charged with 1) operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.