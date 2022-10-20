Edmund Chaney, 41, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts for three separate cases. Chaney was arrested on October 10, 2022 by KSP Trooper T. Robinson. Three separate complaint warrants were filed (one for each of the three cases in which Chaney is the defendant) precipitating his arrest.
Complaint warrant #E05510004349539 was obtained by Jason Trevor Montgomery and alleges that on September 09, 2022 Chaney committed the crime of assault, 1st degree when he “shoved 79-year-old victim, Bertha Lamb, (who was on oxygen) down to her kitchen floor. While she was lying on the floor Chaney allegedly took his foot and repeatedly stomped on her right leg resulting in the victim being transported by a family member to the hospital due to a significant loss of blood. In addition, the complaint alleges that Chaney committed the crime of terroristic threatening when he unsheathed a hunting knife he was carrying on his side and threatened to stab and behead a second victim, Aletha Westrick, who is the girlfriend of Tommy Lamb (both reside with Bertha Lamb). These charges are covered under case #22-F-00102. Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found regarding the assault charge (which is a felony) and bound the case over to the grand jury for consideration. Chaney was recognized to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any possible indictment that might be forthcoming from the grand jury. Chaney is being detained in custody under a $50,000 cash bond for the alleged assault offense.
Complaint warrant #E05510004353241 was obtained by McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore. This complaint alleges that on September 29, 2022 Chaney wantonly engaged in conduct that created a substantial danger or serious injury to Chief Sizemore and Jackson County Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs. Chaney allegedly would not stop his ATV 4-wheeler and drove recklessly while evading police, endangering both Chief Sizemore and Sheriff-Elect Isaacs. The complaint alleges that Chaney almost hit the two officers, in what appeared to be an intentional manner, with the intent to elude or flee. The Officers issued instructions to stop but Chaney knew he had an active warrant for his arrest and was intent on escaping arrest. This complaint alleges that Chaney committed the offenses of “fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)”, (two counts) and “wanton endangerment, 1st degree (police officer)” (two counts). These charges are being addressed under Case #22-F-00103. During the court appearance for these charges Chaney entered a plea of “not guilty” and waived formal arraignment. The case proceeded with a preliminary hearing wherein Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found for all four charges. This case was also bound over to the grand jury for consideration. Chaney was again recognized to appear in Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any possible indictment forthcoming from the grand jury. Chaney is being held on a $10,000 cash bond for the charges of fleeing or evading police.
Complaint warrant E05510004347727 was obtained by Laura Clark. Clark alleges that during the period of September 22 – 23, 2022 Chaney violated the terms and conditions of an order of protection after he had been served or given notice of the order. Chaney allegedly called and texted Laura Clark after he had been served and after the order had been entered by the Laurel District Judge on September 19, 2022 in Case #22-D-00139-001. The violation of the E.P.O. is being addressed under case #22-M-00138. This case was continued by agreement on Monday. Chaney is being held in custody under a $5,000 cash bond for this offense.
Chaney was also charged with the offense of being a “Fugitive”. No details were available on this charge but he is being held with no bond for the offense.
