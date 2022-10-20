Edmund Chaney

Edmund Chaney, 41, of McKee, KY

Edmund Chaney, 41, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts for three separate cases. Chaney was arrested on October 10, 2022 by KSP Trooper T. Robinson. Three separate complaint warrants were filed (one for each of the three cases in which Chaney is the defendant) precipitating his arrest.

Complaint warrant #E05510004349539 was obtained by Jason Trevor Montgomery and alleges that on September 09, 2022 Chaney committed the crime of assault, 1st degree when he “shoved 79-year-old victim, Bertha Lamb, (who was on oxygen) down to her kitchen floor. While she was lying on the floor Chaney allegedly took his foot and repeatedly stomped on her right leg resulting in the victim being transported by a family member to the hospital due to a significant loss of blood. In addition, the complaint alleges that Chaney committed the crime of terroristic threatening when he unsheathed a hunting knife he was carrying on his side and threatened to stab and behead a second victim, Aletha Westrick, who is the girlfriend of Tommy Lamb (both reside with Bertha Lamb). These charges are covered under case #22-F-00102. Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found regarding the assault charge (which is a felony) and bound the case over to the grand jury for consideration. Chaney was recognized to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any possible indictment that might be forthcoming from the grand jury. Chaney is being detained in custody under a $50,000 cash bond for the alleged assault offense.

