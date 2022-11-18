Ronnie Pierce, 38, of McKee, Ky was arraigned before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (Nov 14, 2022). Pierce was arrested by KSP Trooper D. Holt on November 10, 2022. The uniform citation filed by Trooper Holt states that on the same day as the arrest, Trooper Holt had received an email from KSP Post 7 Dispatch in reference to a stolen vehicle (red 2000 Ford F250) out of Clinton, TN. While patrolling in the McKee area of Jackson County Trooper Holt observed a vehicle that matched the description traveling south on US Hwy 421 through McKee. After initiating a traffic stop, the driver stated that he did not have his operator’s license on his person. Trooper Holt used the driver’s Social Security Number and identified him as Ronnie Pierce. Post 7 Dispatch advised Trooper Holt that Pierce had an active warrant and also had a suspended operator’s license. Trooper Holt ran the VIN of the vehicle through Post 7 Dispatch and they confirmed that this was the same vehicle reported stolen in Clinton, TN.
Pierce was arrested and read his Miranda rights and subsequently interviewed (recorded). The vehicle registration plate on the stolen vehicle was also run through Post 7 Dispatch. Dispatch advised that the plate was also confirmed stolen out of Tennessee but from a different vehicle and victim. The victim of the vehicle theft was contacted and put in contact with Charley’s Towing service.
