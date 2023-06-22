IMG_6705.jpeg

With the help of his wife and family and the guiding hand of Pastor John Isaacs and the church Scotty McKinney is ready to accept responsibility and dedicate himself to being a better person

The Kentucky State Police recently (June 15, 2023) transferred Scotty McKinney, 37, of McKee, KY to the Jackson County Detention Center. According to documents obtained from the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, McKinney pled guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court, KY on March 27, 2023 to charges of: 1) manslaughter, 2nd degree, 2) assault, 2nd degree, and 3) wanton endangerment, 2nd degree and 4) operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd degree aggravated.

Scotty McKinney.gif

Scotty McKinney, 37, of McKee, KY

These charges stem from an incident involving a 2017 fatal crash that took the life of a 16-year old girl in Montgomery County, KY. According to police, McKinney was driving under the influence when he crossed the center line on Levee Road, causing a multi-vehicle crash. Police say 16-year-old Savannah Smith died in the crash and her mother was seriously injured.

IMG_6704.jpeg

Pastor John Isaacs performs the baptism for Scotty McKinney

Tags

Recommended for you