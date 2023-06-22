The Kentucky State Police recently (June 15, 2023) transferred Scotty McKinney, 37, of McKee, KY to the Jackson County Detention Center. According to documents obtained from the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, McKinney pled guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court, KY on March 27, 2023 to charges of: 1) manslaughter, 2nd degree, 2) assault, 2nd degree, and 3) wanton endangerment, 2nd degree and 4) operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd degree aggravated.
These charges stem from an incident involving a 2017 fatal crash that took the life of a 16-year old girl in Montgomery County, KY. According to police, McKinney was driving under the influence when he crossed the center line on Levee Road, causing a multi-vehicle crash. Police say 16-year-old Savannah Smith died in the crash and her mother was seriously injured.
McKinney was sentenced on May 26th, 2023 to a maximum of eight (8) years imprisonment.
Mr. McKinney entered a plea of guilty as a large step toward accepting responsibility, being accountable, and becoming a better person.
Scotty’s wife, Gloria provided a letter that Deer Stable Baptist Church Pastor John Isaacs wrote on behalf of Mr. McKinney and it describes a man that has made strides toward turning his life around. The letter reads, in part, “Scotty is growing mightily in the Bible and so excited to get involved in our jail ministry. He believes the Lord can use his story to help others. I believe the Lord will use Scotty no matter what his future holds, as He already has. Scotty has done an amazing job as a husband and father at home. I cannot imagine the pain or hurt of losing a child. My heart and prayers go out to the family of this tragic accident. It is hard for me to find the right words at this point in this letter. I understand nothing will ever bring back a precious daughter that was taken way to soon. My only prayer is that somehow in the hearts of the family, they could find some peace in hearing all the good that has come from this horrible tragedy. Scotty has told me many times, he wishes he could have taken her place. I know he will carry a heavy burden from this as well, as he never imagined what would come from his bad choice.”
This tragedy has hurt everyone involved but it has also provided opportunities. It is an opportunity for Mr. McKinney to make amends (as much as possible) and become a better man, a better husband, a better father, a better son, and a better community partner. Perhaps someone can learn from Mr. McKinney’s awful circumstance and prevent a similar one from happening again. It is also an opportunity for the community to allow for a horrible mistake to occur and show compassion and support for all the parties involved. It is an opportunity to hold the mother of a lost child close in our hearts and hold our children just a little tighter. It is also an opportunity to hold close the person that has demonstrated a deep knowledge of an unimaginable harm that has been done as a consequence of driving under the influence. It is an opportunity for us to acknowledge honest, demonstrable actions and behaviors of atonement and growth. May we keep all parties involved in this tragedy close to our heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.