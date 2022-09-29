Big Turtle Trail Head

Big Turtle Trail Head located in the Trail Town of McKee, Ky

The USDA Forest Service announced this week that eight (8) southern towns received a boost in efforts to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets, thanks to funding from the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, a joint effort between the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Northern Border Regional Commission, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Eight communities in the South were selected: Buchanan and Buena Vista in Virginia; Clairfield, Tenn.; Columbiana, Ala.; Fairfield County, S.C.; Hartwell, Ga.; Jenkins and McKee in Kentucky.

