Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Ekya Harris, 57, of McKee, KY on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 8:12 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off Greenmount Bond Road, approximately 10 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject apparently passed out behind the wheel in the business parking lot there.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the female subject sitting in the driver seat of a maroon colored Honda Civic with the engine running and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Austyn Weddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.