The McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was assisted by Gray Hawk Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Pond Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue when they responded to an apartment fire at Rocky Hill Apartments in McKee, KY

On August 02, 2023 around 7:51 pm the McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department received a call of a structure fire at an apartment located at the Rocky Hills Apartment Complex on Roberts Court in McKee, KY. Gray Hawk Fire & Rescue was requested for mutual aid apparatus and Pond Creek Fire & Rescue were also enroute when the first in engine arrived within 6 minutes of notification and was able to extinguish the fire. (The McKee Fire units were on the scene at 7:58 PM.) 

Upon arrival the volunteer firemen discovered a bathroom exhaust fan that had been left on for an extended period of time. The exhaust fan appeared to have overheated and subsequently caught on fire. McKee Fire Units were able to quickly extinguish the fire with a small amount of water. Members of the volunteer fire department removed all the smoldering insulation around the fan. They evaluated the area with a thermal imaging device. Once the fire was deemed extinguished they turned the situation over to the renter of the apartment and the maintenance staff of the apartment complex.

