The McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was assisted by Gray Hawk Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Pond Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue when they responded to an apartment fire at Rocky Hill Apartments in McKee, KY
On August 02, 2023 around 7:51 pm the McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department received a call of a structure fire at an apartment located at the Rocky Hills Apartment Complex on Roberts Court in McKee, KY. Gray Hawk Fire & Rescue was requested for mutual aid apparatus and Pond Creek Fire & Rescue were also enroute when the first in engine arrived within 6 minutes of notification and was able to extinguish the fire. (The McKee Fire units were on the scene at 7:58 PM.)
Upon arrival the volunteer firemen discovered a bathroom exhaust fan that had been left on for an extended period of time. The exhaust fan appeared to have overheated and subsequently caught on fire. McKee Fire Units were able to quickly extinguish the fire with a small amount of water. Members of the volunteer fire department removed all the smoldering insulation around the fan. They evaluated the area with a thermal imaging device. Once the fire was deemed extinguished they turned the situation over to the renter of the apartment and the maintenance staff of the apartment complex.
The volunteer fire fighters that work for the fire departments are bonafide Hometown Heroes in every sense of the word. These volunteer men and women are on the clock 24 hrs a day. The community makes the mistake of taking them for granted. They are always there.
To help facilitate fundraising for our local volunteer fire departments, the Jackson County Development Association recently helped them come together to form the “Jackson County Fire Alliance”. This allows collective fundraising that can be shared amongst all four fire departments. By aligning themselves with the JCDA (a 501c non-profit organization), all donations to the alliance are 100% tax deductible. The Jackson County Development Association has established an account at the Jackson County Bank where you can make your deposit. All donations will be distributed equally to the fire departments. You may also continue to support your local Fire Department by giving directly to the fire department.
