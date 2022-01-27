Shawn McKinney, 40, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for arraignment. On Thursday, January 20th, 2022 Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs reported that he visited Shell Apple Market in McKee, KY and observed McKinney backing a black Ford pickup from the side parking lot. Deputy Isaacs noted that McKinney was acting suspicious because while he was backing the vehicle he was not looking behind him and backed over a pile of snow all while looking directly at Deputy Isaacs. McKinney pulled onto US Hwy 421 and started traveling north. Once inside the store Deputy Isaacs asked the clerk if they had any idea who was driving the black Ford pickup. The clerk told Deputy Isaacs that it was her vehicle and that there should not have been anyone driving it. The clerk told Deputy Isaacs that she had picked McKinney up while he was walking in McKee and had allowed him to sleep in her truck because he was drunk and cold. (McKinney had been arrested for public intoxication the day before by City Policeman JR Weaver).
Deputy Isaacs started driving north on US 421 looking for McKinney and the vehicle. In the meantime, Jackson County Dispatch received a call from Comp Care stating that a male was in their lobby passed out. The Comp Care employee also confirmed that there was a black Ford pickup in their parking lot matching the description of the one stolen at Shell Apple Market.
Upon Deputy Isaacs arrival at Comp Care, he observed the black Ford pickup in the parking lot but also noted that the front driver’s side tire was flat and the wheel was broken. He noted that the right front bumper was also bent. When Deputy Isaacs entered the Comp Care facility he noticed McKinney slumped over in a chair. Deputy Isaacs was able to wake McKinney up and confirmed he was the same male he had seen driving the vehicle at Shell Apple Market. The uniform citation states that McKinney was having trouble walking unassisted as Deputy Isaacs escorted him outside. Once outside, McKinney refused all Standard Field Sobriety tests that Deputy Isaacs recommended. Instead, McKinney instructed Isaacs to just “take him on to jail.”
Deputy Isaacs reported that when the vehicle was leaving the Shell parking lot, the tire was not flat and there were no damages to the left front of the vehicle. While en route back to the jail from Comp Care, Deputy Isaacs noticed evidence where a vehicle had left US Hwy 421 and collided with a guardrail and was able to continue.
McKinney was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, 3rd (aggravating circumstances) as well as theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 < $1,000,000) and “Violations of conditions of release”. McKinney was implicated in earlier charges of burglary and being a persistent felony offender.
On Monday, at the District court arraignment hearing, McKinney entered a plea of “not guilty” for all charges. Judge Roberts scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 31, 2022. The court also ordered a pre-trial suspension of McKinney’s driver’s license. McKinney remains in custody with a 20,000 cash bond connected to the DUI charge and a $50,000 cash bond connected to the charge of “violations of conditions of release”.
