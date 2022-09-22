Ricky Glenn McQueen.gif

Ricky Glenn McQueen, 53, of McKee, KY

According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Ricky Glenn McQueen was arrested at 2:00 a.m. on Monday September 19, 2022 by Kentucky State Police Trooper C. Bowling. The uniform citation (Control #DU61539) states that Kentucky State Police Post 7 was contacted by Trooper Brandon Scalf on Sunday. Trooper Scalf indicated he had been contacted by Ricky McQueen, 53, of McKee, KY. Mr. McQueen advised Trooper Scalf that he had “shot the “piece of s**t” and told him to send the coroner over to his house to get the body.” 

Billy Ray Isaacs.jpeg

Billy Ray Isaacs 

Kentucky State Police Troopers subsequently arrived and made contact with Mr. McQueen. Troopers discovered the body of Billy Ray Isaacs just outside the front door of Mr. McQueen’s residence. A search warrant was obtained to search the residence. 

